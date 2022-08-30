Govt considering buying India's surplus fuel: Foreign Secretary In light of the ongoing global energy crisis, Dhaka is seeking a long-term partnership with Delhi to buy its surplus fuel, said said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen yesterday (August 29, 2022).

He expected the Indian government will agree to help.​

India is in a better position on the fuel issue. So, we will try to go for a long-term deal with them if they have a surplus. But it will depend on how much surplus they have. They have their own supply and demand thing," he told reporters at the foreign ministry.The issue, among others, will be discussed during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India scheduled for September 5-8.Russia faces sanctions from the US and European countries following its invasion in Ukraine. India, however, managed to buy Russian fuel.Bangladesh has also tried to buy Russian oil, but its refinery does not have the right technology for that.The government has been in talks with India over the issue as it has been grappling with the issues of price hike of essentials, largely triggered by hike in fuel prices.