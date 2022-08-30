What's new

Govt considering buying India's surplus fuel: Foreign Secretary

B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
14,394
0
15,783
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
bangla.thedailystar.net

ভারতের ‘উদ্বৃত্ত’ জ্বালানি তেল কেনার কথা ভাবছে সরকার

বিশ্বব্যাপী জ্বালানি তেল সরবরাহ ঘাটতির কারণে সরকার ভারতের কাছ থেকে জ্বালানি তেল কেনার কথা ভাবছে। এ বিষয়ে ঢাকা ও দিল্লির মধ্যে একটি দীর্ঘমেয়াদি চুক্তির পরিকল্পনা করা হচ্ছে।
bangla.thedailystar.net bangla.thedailystar.net
www.thedailystar.net

Govt considering buying India's surplus fuel: Foreign Secretary

In light of the ongoing global energy crisis, Dhaka is seeking a long-term partnership with Delhi to buy its surplus fuel, said said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen yesterday (August 29, 2022).
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
Energy

Govt considering buying India's surplus fuel: Foreign Secretary​

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 30, 2022 12:54 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 30, 2022 01:03 AM
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFP
" style="box-sizing: inherit;">

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: AFP
In light of the ongoing global energy crisis, Dhaka is seeking a long-term partnership with Delhi to buy its surplus fuel, said said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen yesterday (August 29, 2022).

"India is in a better position on the fuel issue. So, we will try to go for a long-term deal with them if they have a surplus. But it will depend on how much surplus they have. They have their own supply and demand thing," he told reporters at the foreign ministry.

He expected the Indian government will agree to help.​

The issue, among others, will be discussed during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India scheduled for September 5-8.

Russia faces sanctions from the US and European countries following its invasion in Ukraine. India, however, managed to buy Russian fuel.

Bangladesh has also tried to buy Russian oil, but its refinery does not have the right technology for that.

The government has been in talks with India over the issue as it has been grappling with the issues of price hike of essentials, largely triggered by hike in fuel prices.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Russian delegation to visit Bangladesh over crude oil import: Foreign Secretary
Replies
5
Views
224
SoulSpokesman
S
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh to file protest against Myanmar for shelling mortars.
Replies
2
Views
115
fallstuff
fallstuff
B
Difficult to adjust ties with Russia: Foreign secretary
Replies
7
Views
555
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh to protest 'strongly' against shells fired from Myanmar
Replies
1
Views
79
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
B
Indonesia shares JV investment proposals of $1.3B in Bangladesh’s energy sector
Replies
1
Views
306
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom