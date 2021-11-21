What's new

Govt committed to complete 10b tree project: Fawad

Govt committed to complete 10b tree project: Fawad

Fawad expressed happiness for conservation of 10500 acre forest land in Jhelum.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says incumbent government is committed to complete ten billion tree project to cope with the challenge of climate change.

Addressing a tree plantation ceremony in Jhelum today (Saturday), he said Prime Minister Imran Khan, unlike other politicians, is not thinking for next elections but for the future generations.

The Information Minister expressed happiness for conservation of 10,500 acre forest land in Jhelum.

He said due to prudent policies of government, agricultural economy and industry are booming.


On the occasion, 20,000 saplings were planted in twenty-five acres by the students.


 
