Govt challenges acquittal of Imran Khan in PTV / Parliament attack case

The government has filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the acquittal of former premier Imran Khan, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak and others in the Parliament House attack case.Islamabad advocate general has adopted the stance in the appeal that the order to acquit the accused by the lower court was without any legal justification.The advocate general said that the order of the trial court was against facts and law, adding that the court announced the verdict disregarding the set rules.The appeal said that the trial court did not take into account the seriousness of the crime, injuries to law enforcement personnel, loss of lives and damage to the government property.The advocate general in the appeal stated that the documentary evidence against the accused was on record and requested the IHC to declare the trial court’s verdict null and void.On August 31, 2014, in an attempt to topple the then PML-N government, the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers marched towards the Parliament House and the Prime Minister House and clashed with the police deployed at the Constitution Avenue.An FIR was registered on a complaint by Secretariat SHO. In his application, the complainant had claimed that the protesters attacked the government building after snatching weapons from the policemen.During the 2014 sit-ins, protesters attacked the PTV building and the National Assembly. Several leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek, including Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri, were named in the case.During the Tehreek-e-Insaf government, on the plea of acquittal of Imran Khan, the prosecution lawyer had taken a stand that it was a politically motivated case, so if Imran Khan is acquitted, they have no objection.The anti-terrorism court had acquitted Imran Khan on October 29, 2020.