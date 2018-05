"Central government saves ₹15 on every litre of petrol due to fall in crude oil prices. Central government puts additional tax of ₹10 on every litre of petrol," Mr. Chidamabaram tweets.



"It is possible to cut upto ₹25 per litre, but the government will not.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel are at a record high and in cities like Mumbai, it was selling at ₹84.07 per litre on Monday.

“There was no directive from the government as far as the retail price is concerned,”Indian Oil Corporation Chairman Sanjeev Singh said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“The government has given us the freedom to revise prices daily. We are following that formula. We took a call [in those 19 days]... we believed that the trends that were happening were not supported by fundamentals,” he said.