Unfortunately govt can no longer borrow(print notes) from state bank.



This is sad day indeed as govt will loose a big portion of free money.



Now its state bank that will decide when to print notes, govt cant simply go and print huge chunk of money in election year



A very welcome development.Government (PTI) has not done that since in came in power. ( Just for the people who don't get the sarcasm in your post).We are still not through the ~Rs 5t done in plmn term especially 2017 and 2018.The thing is now its official, SBP autonomy is extremely crucial if we want to achieve a long term sustainable growth trajectory. This does not limit SBP to introduce financing schemes of its own (the way SBP has performed especially during Covid is remarkable).Finally we are seeing the decoupling of economy and politics.