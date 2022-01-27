Govt bringing reforms to British-era laws: PM Imran

Can one believe that KP before 2013 had not a single forensic lab or forensic investigation mobile unit. What we lack (and which makes for the weak criminal cases) is lack of proper investigation. Forensic should be a normal thing in daily proceedings of police investigations. You can not ensure justice with a weak case. Also, there is a need of double shift in courts. Infrastructure is there, you just need to hire (promote) more judges for second shift. This will increase the speed of case proceedings by 200%. There is also a need of separate business courts for corporates and firms. So that litigation processes can end quickly and not expand to 4-5 years.



Btw we really need to increase the fines. 1000-1500 PKR fine on traffic rules violation or chain stopping in rail is a joke. The smallest fine for traffic rule violation should be 3000-3500.