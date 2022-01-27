Govt bringing reforms to British-era laws: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said effective dispensation of justice was the state's responsibility and for the first time in the country's history, the government was making changes to British-era laws.
Addressing an event on judicial reforms, the premier said reforms in the civil and criminal procedure code would ensure speedy justice. Imran maintained that the amendments would help revolutionise the criminal justice system and enable the common way to seek justice. He added that none of the previous governments ever thought about reforming the century-old laws in order to maintain the status quo and accommodate the elite.
The prime minister added that the civil law reforms were a step towards ensuring rule of law in line with Islam’s first socio-welfare State of Medina and added that ensuring rule of law would encourage foreign investors and the overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.
Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, speaking at the ceremony earlier, said the criminal procedure code needed a change as per the current requirements and mentioned that over 700 amendments had completely overhauled the existing legal system. Naseem mentioned that the formation of a statute of an independent prosecution service, forensic laboratory and prison rules were significant reforms. The minister further said the laws were made for mandatory dispensation of budget to police stations to meet the expenses of investigations, besides deputing a sub-inspector at police stations with preferably a bachelor degree.
He urged the lawyers to support the reform of electronic recording of witnesses, whether in any language, to ensure accuracy and expedition of cases. In cases of personal offences including murder or rape, the maker of the video will not be made mandatory to appear before the law to render witness as proof of the incident, he said. He emphasized the implementation of civil law reforms with an effective role of the judiciary, benches, prosecutors and investigators.
Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bokhari said over 700 amendments made in the criminal procedure code was a milestone of the PTI-led government and would ensure prompt delivery of justice.
Govt bringing reforms to British-era laws: PM Imran | The Express Tribune
Reforms in the civil and criminal procedure code would ensure speedy justice, says premier
