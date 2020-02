Govt. borrowing drops to Rs.95 billion as of last week

ByJanuary 31, 2020January 31, 2020 (MLN): The government of Pakistan has retired an additional sum of Rs.3.13 billion during the week ended January 24, 2020, which brings its total net retirement for ongoing fiscal year FY2020 to Rs.95.01 billion. As of prior week, the government had retired a net sum of Rs.91.87 billion.According to the State Bank of Pakistan's weekly estimates in this regard, the government had borrowed Rs.701.26 billion net, around the same time last year.The government sector borrowings are divided into three broad categories based on the purpose of loan which are budgetary support, commodity operations and others.Split three ways between these broad categories, the cumulative net retirement off budgetary support was Rs.17.61 billion, while that off commodity operations stood at Rs.78.95 billion. On the contrary, a net total of Rs.1.55 billion were borrowed for other miscellaneous operations.The two biggest source of financing for budgetary support are the State Bank of Pakistan and the Scheduled Banks. This fiscal year, the central bank has been retired a net sum of Rs.766.61 billion by the government, out of which the Federal Government retired Rs.419.94 billion, the Provincial Government retired Rs.332.22 billion, AJK Government retired Rs.11.14 billion, and the GB Government retired Rs.3.31 billion.On the other hand, the Scheduled Banks have lent out a net total of Rs.749 billion out of which the Federal Government borrowed Rs.765.78 billion while the Provincial Government retired Rs.16.78 billion.Copyright Mettis Link NewsPosted on: 2020-01-31T18:10:00+05:0032484