/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Govt bans discretionary funds of president, PM and ministers

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 24, 2018 at 10:11 PM.

  1. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:11 PM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,428
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,104 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Dawn.comUpdated August 24, 2018

    [​IMG]
    Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressing a media conference in Islamabad. —DawnNewsTV

    In what Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry described as "a historic decision", Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet on Friday decided to ban the use of discretionary funds of the president, premier and MNAs in view of the new government's austerity drive.

    Chaudhry, who held a press conference after a cabinet meeting, claimed that the previous government had used Rs51 billion in discretionary funds in the last year alone, of which Rs21bn was used by former PM Nawaz Sharif, while Rs30bn was given to MNAs to spend.

    Chaudhry, while observing how Sharif would announce development projects during public gatherings, especially around the time the Panama Papers were released, described the act of spending money impulsively as "contempt of taxpayers' money".

    He added that before any infrastructural project is announced, it would be discussed in Parliament and then expenditure would be made.


    Chaudhry also said that it had been decided that PM Khan would not use the special plane provided to premiers for foreign visits, nor would he travel first class.

    Instead he will choose to travel in "club class", Chaudhry said, referring to a class of air travel that is below first class, but higher than economy class. He added that all ministers would also travel in club class.

    Along with the prime minister, the president, foreign minister, the Senate chairman and national assembly speaker will no longer have the prerogative of flying first class, he added.

    When asked by a reporter if these measures apply to the chief justice of Pakistan as well, the information minister replied: "Yes, the chief justice has also been requested to do the same".

    Working timings for govt employees
    Referring to a summary regarding a possible new work week and timings for government employees that was discussed during the cabinet meeting, Chaudhry announced that government employees will now work from 9am-5pm instead of 8am-3pm.

    He added that Saturday would remain a holiday, quelling earlier fears that people might have to work six days a week.

    Audit of mass transit projects
    Chaudhry announced that the cabinet had also decided that a forensic audit of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mass transit systems must be conducted.

    "A forensic audit of the projects is to be carried out and, if necessary, the Federal Investigation Agency can then carry out an investigation," he added.

    Additionally, the cabinet has also approved urban tree plantation plans for Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, for which the environment minister will provide details next month, he said
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:12 PM #2
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,428
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,104 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:20 PM #3
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,211
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,587 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Now it's time for a mayor to replace d.c in a district. Besides a ban on direct recruitment of asp's and other police reforms as sanctioned in the police committee meeting on Sunday. Just do it already.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  4. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:29 PM #4
    VILAYATI

    VILAYATI FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    76
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 15 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    mayors are very dishonest in india , they are thieves .
    reform civil services .
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35 PM #5
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,211
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,587 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    your mayors can't due crap without the permission of district collector. as for now the situation is no different here in pak coz of some control freaks but in musharaf era they were the one controlling the district's financial and admin affairs - - - - - and that system delivered exceptionally well all across the country Hence my emphasis on " we shouldn't be living like Indians"

    P:S due to the Indian mob mentality and ridiculous cast system being a DC or dsp is the only thing which keep consoling the lower caste conscience to not to rebel against the high caste that may be one day they/their kids could also get to rule a district or a state. Otherwise it's a colonial legacy to control and manipulate the masses into submission.
     
    Last edited: Aug 24, 2018 at 10:46 PM
  6. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:38 PM #6
    VILAYATI

    VILAYATI FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    76
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 15 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    civilian mayors don't have accountability after their term expires , whereas govt civil servants can be held responsible at any time because they are in service .
    as for musharraf era we never went through dictatorship and martial law , so live life unlike indians , that is your life your choice .
     
  7. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:46 PM #7
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,211
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,587 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Actually musharaf was the only true Democrat we ever had. It's ironical but true in every sense. Free media, industrial and socio economic revolution at every scale and a free and assertive judiciary, by chance though :D

    @vilayti yiu cannot have two admin heads in a district or a state for that matter. It's either going to be a DC or an elected mayor.
     
  8. Aug 24, 2018 at 10:53 PM #8
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,172
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,980 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Great...every passing day we are get a good news...Practical steps are being taken rapidly the effect of this will be seen in coming days.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 4)
  1. Riddick