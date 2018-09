Pak's loss. Pak's loss for thinking they can have anyone of Atif Mian's stature advising them on economic matters. There is no Pakistani that comes even close to who he is. Atif Mian is already more accomplished and successful than any of these brain-dead characters that were against him. Same useless people will grovel for loans from the zionist IMF and atheist China. Atif Mian, a muslim subject to hatred and discrimination, was the only one capable of pulling Pak out of the economic morass it finds itself in today, ironically due to the same khatim e nabuwwat harping zealots who continuously harp on endlessly about useless matters and can't get out of their own way.







They'll be the same idiots crying when ahmedis badmouth Pak. Despite what Pak has done to them, it's amazing that they've stayed loyal and committed to Pak and its interests.

