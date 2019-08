Krishnan from the CPI(ML), economist Jean Dreze and Maimoona Mollah of AIDWA spent five days in Kashmir after the government nullified Article 370 in Jammu And Kashmir, and bifurcated the state.

What did you see?

What is the curfew like?

Did you speak with Kashmiri pandits?

The Modi government has said that Kashmir is mostly calm, but there are sporadic protests involving a handful of people. They came out against the BBC’s video footage that suggested there was a large protest in Soura.

You are saying that a class 7 boy was arrested?

Why would the authorities be picking up children as young as that?

This is very grave news and serious accusations. Have you brought back proof?

Could you elaborate?

These arrests that you spoke of are are being done by the police or the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)?

READ

Getting back to the protest in Soura. You were able to speak with people there?

So your sense from being on the ground is that the Soura protest was large?

It is likely that if the curfew is lifted, there would be huge violent protests not peaceful ones?

How did the Kashmiris respond to your fact finding mission?

Cable TV was not working, earlier. Now it is?

A lot of information is about Srinagar. How is it outside Srinagar?

These were villages and towns.

How are people dealing with the communication blackout? How did you deal with it?

When do people think this going to end?

Access to basic supplies. What is the situation?

What is the situation in hospitals?