Govt approves Rs 300m to raise Pakistan Rangers special wing



December 13, 2019



ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday , On a proposal sent by the Ministry of Interior, the ECC approved allocation of Rs300 million through the technical supplementary grant for raising a special wing of the Pakistan Rangers for the (protection of) Kartarpur Corridor on the recommendation of General Headquarters.



The ECC directed that a three-member committee, consisting of Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Ishrat Husain, finance secretary and a representative of the Ministry of Interior, would look into details of the Kartarpur special force proposal and further rationalise the cost.

