Govt approves Delta Plan 2100

The government will need $37 billion by 2030 for implementing the plan, he added.

He called the day as the ‘Red-Letter Day’ for Bangladesh as well as his ministry since the nearly 100-year plan was approved for the first time in the country.

The minister mentioned that the Netherlands have been greatly benefitted through adopting such a plan as the country has been able to reclaim around 6,000 square kilometres of land in addition to its mainland.

Encouraged by the experiences of the Netherlands, Kamal said, prime minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier directed the authorities concerned to work out such a plan to tap the maximum potentials of Bangladesh as a deltaic region.