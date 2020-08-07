/ Register

Govt appoints Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as Pakistan Steel Mills CEO

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Shah_Deu, Aug 7, 2020 at 4:23 PM.

  Aug 7, 2020 at 4:23 PM
    Shah_Deu

    Shah_Deu FULL MEMBER

    https://www.brecorder.com/news/4001...retd-shuja-hassan-as-pakistan-steel-mills-ceo

    

    The government has appointed Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

    As per details, a notification has also been issued for the appointment of Shuja Hassan as CEO of the Steel Mills on Friday.

    According to the notification, Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Steel Mills for one year and the appointment is subject to termination by both the parties on one month's notice.

    Earlier, Business Recorder learned that the government's Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) "disposed off" plan appears to be in the doldrums after recent seemingly strong observations of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC).

    Informed sources told Business Recorder, the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P), and Privatisation Commission (PC) which are leading the "disposal" in consultation with the Financial Advisors are now rethinking this strategy.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM
    Unite & Defend

    Unite & Defend FULL MEMBER

    Good move, you want Operations specialists in these roles.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    mill closed years ago
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM
    Mentee

    Mentee ELITE MEMBER

    A retired military officer who I doubt would even be from the engineering corps to mange a corporate entity isn't a wise decision. the book says so.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:18 PM
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    A turned around was also done by a military person back in 2005 and converted the mill in profit.

    It might be too late by now but mill need a strong administrator to use a danda on poliyical appointees who were a burden on the mill
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:27 PM
    AwA.

    AwA. FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    To run the PSM, no rocket science is required. Only strong will to improve and basic administrative actions are required.
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:30 PM
    Mentee

    Mentee ELITE MEMBER

    If this is the case then hire our village's pt teacher. He's always punctual and strict. And while we are at it just close down all business schools in the country
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:37 PM
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    This is a childish argument. A teacher is administrator of student. Here is the profile of existing CEO who is professional but failed to deliver.

    U need right medicine for the right disease. Disease of steel mill is more of political then technical or managerial. For managerial and technical there r already professionals in steel mills who spend whole life working there. My father and uncle both spend whole lufe in steel mill so believe me i know on ground facts much more than u.

    There is a need of person who can resist political pressure of employee and officer union. (Yes steel mill do have a officer union as well) and these unions of elections officially on political basis i.e. there will be union with a name of ppp, pmln and mqm whereas ppp wins all the time.

    To control these rascals u dont needs a science or management graduate but u need a danda with strong back.
    @Mentee
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:40 PM
    Mentee

    Mentee ELITE MEMBER

    OK,

    about turn!!!


    and going to head a corporation.

    Quiet professional approach I must say
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:44 PM
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    Read my complete post again
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 5:52 PM
    Mentee

    Mentee ELITE MEMBER

    Fair
    Faur enough but I still think it's not good for ex servicemen to head karobari idary
     
