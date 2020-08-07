Govt appoints Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as Pakistan Steel Mills CEO

https://www.brecorder.com/news/4001...retd-shuja-hassan-as-pakistan-steel-mills-ceo The government has appointed Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). As per details, a notification has also been issued for the appointment of Shuja Hassan as CEO of the Steel Mills on Friday. According to the notification, Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Steel Mills for one year and the appointment is subject to termination by both the parties on one month's notice. Earlier, Business Recorder learned that the government's Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) "disposed off" plan appears to be in the doldrums after recent seemingly strong observations of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC). Informed sources told Business Recorder, the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P), and Privatisation Commission (PC) which are leading the "disposal" in consultation with the Financial Advisors are now rethinking this strategy.