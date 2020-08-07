Govt appoints Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as Pakistan Steel Mills CEO

This is a childish argument. A teacher is administrator of student. Here is the profile of existing CEO who is professional but failed to deliver.U need right medicine for the right disease. Disease of steel mill is more of political then technical or managerial. For managerial and technical there r already professionals in steel mills who spend whole life working there. My father and uncle both spend whole lufe in steel mill so believe me i know on ground facts much more than u.There is a need of person who can resist political pressure of employee and officer union. (Yes steel mill do have a officer union as well) and these unions of elections officially on political basis i.e. there will be union with a name of ppp, pmln and mqm whereas ppp wins all the time.To control these rascals u dont needs a science or management graduate but u need a danda with strong back.