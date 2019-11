Govt Announces Incentives For Setting Up Private Shipping Lines in Pakistan



The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has announced multiple incentives for foreign shipping companies to set up private shipping lines and operations in Pakistan.



According to the officials, the incentives include no federal duties and taxes for the next five years.





“No Federal Taxes (direct and indirect) shall be levied to the detriment of Pakistan Resident Ship Owing Companies during the exempted period,” said the official notification issued by the ministry.



The new shipping companies, known as Pakistan Resident Ship Owning Companies, will be operated as Pakistan’s private shipping lines but will be the national flag carrier of Pakistan. Accordingly, the new company is required to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

