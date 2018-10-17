Govt adopts ‘No mask, no service’ policy

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam announced the government decision at a press conference after the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday

The government has decided to implement a "No Mask, No Service" policy at all offices to curb the spread of coronavirus.



Under the policy, the government and private offices will not serve anyone not wearing masks.



Private offices will be inspected to see if this policy is being followed, reports the Prothom Alo.











During the meeting, the cabinet was informed about the steps taken by the Health Ministry to combat the coronavirus infection.





Responding to a question while briefing reporters on the issue, the cabinet secretary stated the government position on the use of masks. He said no one will be allowed to enter offices without a mask.



Earlier, the government made it mandatory to use masks when going out.



Now, it has taken a tough stance on the use of masks for fear of an increase in infections in the coming winter season following the laxity among the people in regard to wearing masks.



The cabinet secretary also said instructions have already been given to take necessary measures everywhere in view of the winter.



The meeting approved the revised draft of the President's address to the special session of eleventh National Assembly on the occasion of "Mujib Year", the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The draft of the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act (amended), which was issued in the form of an ordinance a few days ago, was also approved.



This is mainly done to protect the rules. Because if a law is issued in the form of an ordinance, it has to be raised in the form of a bill in the next session of parliament. As part of this, the draft law was also given approval.

