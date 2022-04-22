What's new

Governor Who Was Under House Arrest Takes Oath from the Newly Appointed Minister Who is On Bail in Corruption Charges

Member Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon took oath as Provincial Minister in a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi on Friday.

Acting Governor Sindh, Agha Siraj Ahmed Durrani administered the oath.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, members of provincial cabinet and other high officials were present on the occasion.

Sharjeel Inam Memon takes oath as Provincial Minister

Sharjeel Inam Memon takes oath as Provincial Minister
:lol:
 
:lol:
How worst could these pee pee pee idiots mock our state.
 
Thook rahay hain ham sab par, thook rahay hain.

I myself have seen snaps of Sharjeel Memon drinking whiseky and whatnot in a party, while he was supposed to be in a prison cell in official documents.
 

