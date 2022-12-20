Governor to de-notify CM Elahi if he fails to secure vote of confidence: Opposition Governor to de-notify CM Elahi if he fails to secure vote of confidence: Opposition

Opposition alliance in the Punjab assembly on Tuesday unveiled a counter-strategy that outlined Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman s power to de-notify Punjab chief minister (PM) Parvez Elahi if he failed to secure a vote of confidence.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tahir Khalil Sandhu said the members of opposition would reach the assembly at 4pm to attend the session summoned by the governor. "The session is in line with the constitution", he added.Earlier, the speaker called the governor s move for calling a fresh session of the provincial assembly illegal.Tussle between the government and the opposition continues to deepen since PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Dec 23, with the PML-N and allies deliberating on ways to prevent the move. A day earlier, the Punjab governor issued an order, calling a fresh session of the provincial assembly and requiring Chief Minster Parvez Elahi to obtain a vote of confidence. The governor said Mr Elahi had lost confidence of PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and party members, adding that there were also reports of confrontation between the PTI and PML-Q at various issues.The Punjab Assembly speaker is of the view that the governor cannot call a fresh session when the previous one is already going on. The ongoing session was called by the speaker and it could not be ended by the governor, he stressed. He said the Assembly Secretariat would not issue a gazette notification of the fresh session called by the governor on Dec 21.It is pertinent to mention here that Moonis Elahi said that strategy to dissolve the Punjab Assembly has been prepared.Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister while sharing the post meeting picture with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan penned that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government cannot halt snap elections, adding that Imran Khan will win the next general elections.— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) December 20, 2022Earlier, the deposed premier said on Tuesday his party would win the political "war" and also ace the constitutional front.He was presiding over a meeting with his legal team at Zaman Park residence. Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, law minister Raja Basharat, Advocate General Ahmad Awais, and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi participated in the meeting.During the meeting, Ahmad Awais briefed the participants on the legal position of the no-confidence move and declared the governor’s move illegal. He further briefed Mr Khan on the ongoing assembly meeting at Aiwan-e-Iqbal. "The session summoned by the governor for the Punjab CM election has been challenged and there is no legal value of summoning frequent meetings," he said.