By Irshad
-
January 4, 2022
Governor Sindh’s nephew bit by dog, no vaccine found in government hospital
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s nephew was bitten by a dog and kept wandering in government hospitals for vaccines.
The 14-year-old son of Sindh Governor’s brother Adnan Ismail was bitten by a dog at his residence in Defense.
Adnan Ismail says that while walking around in government hospitals, no dog bite vaccine was found.
He also said that his son was vaccinated at a private hospital.
https://irshadgul.com/governor-sindhs-nephew-bit-by-dog-no-vaccine-found-in-government-hospital/
https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pak...ruggle-to-find-anti-rabies-vaccine-1.84752503
