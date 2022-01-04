What's new

Governor Sindh’s nephew bit by dog, no vaccine found in government hospital

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
7,002
9
17,042
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
By Irshad
-
January 4, 2022

Governor Sindh’s nephew bit by dog, no vaccine found in government hospital

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s nephew was bitten by a dog and kept wandering in government hospitals for vaccines.
The 14-year-old son of Sindh Governor’s brother Adnan Ismail was bitten by a dog at his residence in Defense.

Adnan Ismail says that while walking around in government hospitals, no dog bite vaccine was found.
He also said that his son was vaccinated at a private hospital.

https://irshadgul.com/governor-sindhs-nephew-bit-by-dog-no-vaccine-found-in-government-hospital/

https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pak...ruggle-to-find-anti-rabies-vaccine-1.84752503
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom