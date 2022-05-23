What's new

Governments should subsidise food and fuel: IMF.

Flight of falcon

Imported government is going around calling subsidy as the main reason why the IMF is not talking to them .
The truth is that no body wants to talk to thieves and crooks . The entire premises of their argument is based on a lie.

IMF supports targeted subsidy which is exactly what IK was doing.

Governments should subsidise food and energy, says IMF boss

Managing director Kristalina Georgieva says state subsidies can help with the cost of living.
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

FPVbXdTWUAINGpz.jpg
 

