Central govt’s debt excludes liabilities indirectly owed to creditors



The Rs34.5-trillion central government debt is exclusive of liabilities that the government indirectly owes to creditors. Thus, the gross public debt is far higher than the central government debt and actual figures will be available next month. For instance, the gross public debt has already jumped to Rs35.2 trillion at the end of March 2020.

It was largely because of the government’s decision to convert its short-term borrowing from the central bank to long-term debt. This helped to increase the maturity period of debt but also increased the cost of debt servicing.