On Sunday, in a statement issued by the interior ministry, the media was told that the Interior Minister Chaudhury Nisar has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing to take action against “those ridiculing Pakistan Army on social media” in order to protect “the prestige, reputation, and goodwill” of the armed forces.This is the latest attack by the government on the freedom of the press and expression, which in terms of its liberties has reached a new low since it was freed in 2000 during General Pervaiz Musharaff’s period. The huge number of private channels seen in Pakistan today are the direct result of the Musharaff government during his early years in power allowing private channels (not controlled by the government) to be set up in the country. However, currently, under the PML-N government there is environment which is curtailing press freedom on a daily basis. Guidelines issued by Pemra, on May 4, regarding Ramzan, but also said ‘ Morning shows cannot speak against Pakistan, the law or the armed forces, nor instigate talks which speak ill of the country.’Read More: How Dawn Leaks ruined Pakistan Army’s credibility On 12 May, Pemra went on to issue a general statement to the press warning them against discussing ‘unverified’ news or offering analysis pertaining to the country’s civil-military relations. In essence, they are trying to turn all the country’s hitherto flourishing press in state broadcasters, like PTV, that takes the government’s line every day regarding what is acceptable to discuss on TV.Pemra is a state regulatory authority for the media and the chairman is appointed by the government. The current chairman, Absar Alam has been accused of being given the job because he a PML-N acolyte. Court case also exists against him in the Lahore High Court over his qualifications and his appointment as PEMRA chairman.Earlier this year in January, a Bol News show conducted by Dr Shahid Masood was served a notice by PEMRA for ‘carelessly and recklessly’ discussing civil-military ties.“Those found in violation of the new Pemra guideline would be charged under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002,” the press release stated.