Government to Provide Direct Flour Subsidy to Citizens Below Poverty Line
Posted 27 mins ago by ProPK Staff
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to devise a mechanism aimed at ensuring stability in the prices of wheat across the country and giving direct flour subsidy to those living below the poverty line.
Imran Khan was chairing a meeting to review the prices of daily commodities. The meeting considered different proposals to ensure the availability of daily use items at suitable prices, PM office media wing said in a press release.
The premier observed that there was no shortage of edible items in the country, and promised effective and practical steps to ensure stability in prices of daily commodities especially in the prices of flour and wheat will continue.
In this regard, the Prime Minister directed the Ministry of National Food Security to formulate a strategy in collaboration with other relevant ministries.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, submitted a report compiled with the help of Tiger Force volunteers enlisting ground realities about prices of daily use items. PM Khan appreciated the services of the volunteer force.
Imran Khan also directed Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, to work out a comprehensive plan in consultation with the provincial governments, flour mills association representatives and other concerned departments over the immediate availability of flour at suitable prices across the country. In this regard, directions were also given for the constitution of a committee headed by the Food Minister.
The meeting was apprised that in Punjab province, 20 kg flour bag was being sold at Rs. 840 at 368 Sahulat bazaars. These bazaars registered 60 percent sale of flour whereas, on daily basis, the remaining 40 percent flour could not be sold out due to lack of purchasers.
PM also directed the provincial governments to launch, without any discrimination, a full sale drive against hoarders and profiteers with the help of district administration.
The meeting was further informed that more than 8,000 tons of wheat was being released on daily basis from Sindh province.
Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to ensure the availability of flour at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) according to its requirement.
Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, apprised the meeting that 100,000 tons of sugar had arrived at Karachi out of which 25,000 tons was purchased by USC and 75,000 tons by the Punjab government.
The minister further said that the sugarcane crushing season in Punjab province would start from November 10 which would relatively bring down prices of sugar.
The same process would kick-start in Sindh province from November 30, he added.
