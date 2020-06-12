Government to provide $1 billion to every chip maker who sets up manufacturing unit in India.





IESA Chairman Satya Gupta says, "any chip getting done in the world will have some contribution from Indian semiconductor ecosystem. More than 90 per cent of semiconductor companies have their R&D Centres in India where cutting-edge chip development work takes place. The semiconductor R&D alone produces almost $2.5 billion in revenue and $20 billion including the Electronics Products and Embedded system. The total employment generated is approximately 6 lakhs in India."

India has done well in R&D for the semiconductor industry but 100% of our chips and memory are imported in the country.