Government to provide $1 billion to every chip maker who sets up manufacturing unit in India.

IESA Chairman Satya Gupta says, "any chip getting done in the world will have some contribution from Indian semiconductor ecosystem. More than 90 per cent of semiconductor companies have their R&D Centres in India where cutting-edge chip development work takes place. The semiconductor R&D alone produces almost $2.5 billion in revenue and $20 billion including the Electronics Products and Embedded system. The total employment generated is approximately 6 lakhs in India."
India has done well in R&D for the semiconductor industry but 100% of our chips and memory are imported in the country.
A shortage of chips is holding back India's auto sector just when it sees early signs of a recovery
HIGHLIGHTS
- Governments worldwide are subsidising construction of semiconductor plant
- Tata Group have also expressed interest in moving into electronics
- India wants to establish reliable suppliers for its electronics industry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' drive has helped to turn India into the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer after China. New Delhi believes it is time for chip companies to set up in the country.
"The government will give cash incentives of more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,340 crores) to each company which will set up chip fabrication units," a senior government official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with media.
How to disburse the cash incentives has yet to be decided and the government has asked the industry for feedback, said a second government source, who also declined to be identified.
Governments across the world are subsidising the construction of semiconductor plants as chip shortages hobble the auto and electronics industries and highlight the world's dependence on Taiwan for supplies.
Chips made locally will be designated as "trusted sources" and can be used in products ranging from CCTV cameras to 5G equipment, the first source said.
But the sources did not say whether particular semiconductor companies have shown interest in setting up units in India.
India's technology ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
Previous attempts
India has previously tried to woo semiconductor players but firms were deterred by India's wobbly infrastructure, unstable power supply, bureaucracy, and poor planning.
The renewed government push to lure chipmakers is more likely to succeed, following the success of the smartphone industry, industry insiders say.
Moreover, Indian conglomerates, such as the Tata Group, have also expressed interest in moving into electronics and high-tech manufacturing.
India in December invited an "expression of interest" from chipmakers for setting up fabrication units in the country or for the acquisition of such manufacturing units overseas by an Indian company or consortium.
The government extended the last date of submission for that expression of interest to end-March from January 31, given the level of industry demand, the government source said.
Abu Dhabi-based fund Next Orbit Ventures has filed an application to set up in India, it said on Wednesday. An auto industry source said it had done so as leader of a consortium of investors.
A shortage of chips is holding back India's auto sector just when it sees early signs of a recovery in demand after sales plunged in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Indian technology ministry officials met executives from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), a leading auto industry body, earlier this year to assess car makers' demand for chips, three auto industry sources said on condition of anonymity.
The government estimates it would cost roughly $5 billion (roughly Rs. 36,690 crore)-$7 billion (roughly Rs. 51,360 crore) to set up a chip fabrication unit in India and take 2-3 years after all the approvals are in place, one of the auto industry sources said.
The source added that New Delhi is willing to offer companies concessions, including waivers on customs duty, research, and development expenses and interest free loans.