Government To Install CCTV Cameras Across All Police Stations

Interior Minister has directed the concerned authorities to install close circuit cameras across all the police stations within the country.

Recent order has been issued to curb the incidents of police torture and abuse inside the police stations.

The helmet cameras that are worn by police officials during investigations, arrests, and mob control also help to prevent misuse of force.

What exactly can help reduce police torture besides CCTV cameras?

Safe City Project