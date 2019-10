Government To Finalize The Draft Policy To Promote The Mobile Phones Manufacturing In Pakistan

The new policy will promote mobile devices manufacturing within the country and will provide new investment and employment opportunities.

The Advisor to Prime Minister Raza Dawood has directed the EDB to finalize the draft policy that aims to assemble the mobile phones in Pakistan.

