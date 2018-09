Extremists =1 PTI =0.



So all this big talk of not giving up to extremists turns out to be crap. My faith on Imran Khan and pti got a major dent today.... This govt can be easily blackmailed by the likes of TLP later on. Very poor and weak decision. Just a smear campaign on social network is enough for pti to get confused and deter their decision. Shame and same hopelessness in so called Naya Pakistan. If I were a minority, than today I will feel equally insecure the way I used to feel before July 25.

