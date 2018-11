Let's face it. We knew this was going to happen. In front of flag of Islam carried on the shoulders of Mullahs the state always cowers down. Frankly this is not about partisan politics. PML-N, PPP, PTI or even a military dictatorship have done the same. Cower down. The only exception I can think of is Lal Masjid but even there the military government of Musharaf prevaricated and only took action when Chinese citizens were grabbed. Forced to move finally because Beijing put pressure and Lal Masjid was restricted to one location in the capital.



Why is this? Why do all the flavour of governments bend backwards in front of Islamic flag peddling Mullahs. The reasons are bigger then PPP,PML-N or PTI. The reasons are structural. The state is too weak in front of these people because there is real fear that if push came to shove the security organs of the state might just dissolve or fall apart under pressure from crowds invoking Islam and inviting them to rebel in the name of Islam. This is the only plausible reason I can give unless somebody can come with better explaination.







Nobody is going to tell me that if Nawaz, Zardari or Shabaz or even Bajwa were in power things would have played out differantly.

