Government strategy to bring USD rate down

Bari himmat hai keh you watched through this clown show.



And even though he admitted it was real, don't worry, court will still ask for a forensic of it and the real tapes.



How can the election commissioner remain in his position, or the Official Secrets Act not apply to Shahbaz situation is beyond my understanding.



Moreover, the SC said that Qasim Suri accepted the resignations for political gain. So they have to go back. Ab SC ko nazar nhn araha political gain? When PML party and Nawaz Sharif are deciding on the resignation strategy and not the speaker? It proves that this isn't about signatures or personal confirmation, but politics.



Anyways, let's focus on this shitshow...waray nyaray bhi to karnay hain na phir.