What's new

Government sets 4.8% GDP growth target for FY22

Syed1.

Syed1.

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2016
6,137
-1
11,560
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the target set by the Planning Ministry

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1398279270242394118




However, as per Asad Umar's own opinion this is a conservative number and actual growth will definitely be higher, this makes sense because even in current FY21 the final growth is expected to be 4.5 - 4.7%,

This is what happens when you have blood thirsty hounding media and absolute filth for opposition. Government is afraid of setting an ambitious target because if they miss it the media/opposition won't see that growth is excellent they will see that ambitious target is missed. Anyways, the growth in FY22 will easily be around 5.2%.
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
207
0
212
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FY22 Rs55 trillion GDP. With rebase on the way that will increase by 10-15%. We can expect GDP by end of FY22 to be around Rs63 trillion which at current exchange rate will be $405 billion.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
15,113
10
14,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Syed1. said:
Aray bhai bhai hosla.... :lol:
Click to expand...
biggest problem Pakistan has..is lack of revenue generation, lack of savings and lack of investments

and these haven't been really fixed..we tried but the resistance was too high and govt gave up

with rebasing..the pressure will be higher on FBR to do something

too much corruption in sales tax is going on in the century just fixing that will add 1-2 trillion rupees..which translates into 1-2% growth if spent via PSDP
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
207
0
212
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Syed1. said:
Aray bhai bhai hosla.... :lol:
Click to expand...
?? Pakistan still is using 2006 GDP base. There should be increase of 10% at minimum when rebase of 2016 is done.
ziaulislam said:
biggest problem Pakistan has..is lack of revenue generation, lack of savings and lack of investments

and these haven't been really fixed..we tried but the resistance was too high and govt gave up

with rebasing..the pressure will be higher on FBR to do something

too much corruption in sales tax is going on in the century just fixing that will add 1-2 trillion rupees..which translates into 1-2% growth if spent via PSDP
Click to expand...
Yep, with rebase GDP to tax ratio will come further down. Once again proving the fact that tax collection isn't up to the mark.
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2016
6,137
-1
11,560
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ziaulislam said:
biggest problem Pakistan has..is lack of revenue generation, lack of savings and lack of investments

and these haven't been really fixed..we tried but the resistance was too high and govt gave up

with rebasing..the pressure will be higher on FBR to do something

too much corruption in sales tax is going on in the century just fixing that will add 1-2 trillion rupees..which translates into 1-2% growth if spent via PSDP
Click to expand...
True..

Revenue target for FY22 will be Rs 5,800b which as per today's GDP is 12%, but by then GDP size would also have grown so tax to GDP may only be about 10% by end of FY22, provided we meet the target. A country cannot substantially expand economy till it starts collecting atleast 20% of GDP in tax. We may never get there because inorder to do so large land holders will have to be heavily taxed and all our parliamentarians come from big landed class.
ziaulislam said:
biggest problem Pakistan has..is lack of revenue generation, lack of savings and lack of investments

and these haven't been really fixed..we tried but the resistance was too high and govt gave up

with rebasing..the pressure will be higher on FBR to do something

too much corruption in sales tax is going on in the century just fixing that will add 1-2 trillion rupees..which translates into 1-2% growth if spent via PSDP
Click to expand...
Today in Asad Umar's press conference (video in OP)... he mentioned that PSDP for FY22 will be around 900b which is 250b more than current FY. Just this 250b increase will add 0.25% increase in GDP growth so imagine if we increase PSDP by 2tr we could add 1-2% in GDP growth as you mentioned and easily start hitting serious growth numbers like 7-8%.


At that growth rate we could double our economy in 5-6 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
BB sees fast economic turnaround next year
Replies
0
Views
416
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom