Government sets 4.8% GDP growth target for FY22

ziaulislam said: biggest problem Pakistan has..is lack of revenue generation, lack of savings and lack of investments



and these haven't been really fixed..we tried but the resistance was too high and govt gave up



with rebasing..the pressure will be higher on FBR to do something



too much corruption in sales tax is going on in the century just fixing that will add 1-2 trillion rupees..which translates into 1-2% growth if spent via PSDP

True..Revenue target for FY22 will be Rs 5,800b which as per today's GDP is 12%, but by then GDP size would also have grown so tax to GDP may only be about 10% by end of FY22, provided we meet the target. A country cannot substantially expand economy till it starts collecting atleast 20% of GDP in tax. We may never get there because inorder to do so large land holders will have to be heavily taxed and all our parliamentarians come from big landed class.Today in Asad Umar's press conference (video in OP)... he mentioned that PSDP for FY22 will be around 900b which is 250b more than current FY. Just this 250b increase will add 0.25% increase in GDP growth so imagine if we increase PSDP by 2tr we could add 1-2% in GDP growth as you mentioned and easily start hitting serious growth numbers like 7-8%.At that growth rate we could double our economy in 5-6 years.