Government sets 4.8% GDP growth target for FY22

This is the target set by the Planning Ministry
However, as per Asad Umar's own opinion this is a conservative number and actual growth will definitely be higher, this makes sense because even in current FY21 the final growth is expected to be 4.5 - 4.7%,
This is what happens when you have blood thirsty hounding media and absolute filth for opposition. Government is afraid of setting an ambitious target because if they miss it the media/opposition won't see that growth is excellent they will see that ambitious target is missed. Anyways, the growth in FY22 will easily be around 5.2%.
However, as per Asad Umar's own opinion this is a conservative number and actual growth will definitely be higher, this makes sense because even in current FY21 the final growth is expected to be 4.5 - 4.7%,
This is what happens when you have blood thirsty hounding media and absolute filth for opposition. Government is afraid of setting an ambitious target because if they miss it the media/opposition won't see that growth is excellent they will see that ambitious target is missed. Anyways, the growth in FY22 will easily be around 5.2%.