Government says northeast floods cost Bangladeshr economy Tk 868 billion ($8.5 Billion)

Government says northeast floods cost Bangladeshr economy Tk 868 billion​

BangladeshBySenior Correspondent26th Jul, 2022 at 12:40 AMThe devastating floods in Bangladesh’s northeast have inflicted damage worth around Tk 868 billion on the economy, the worst in two decades, according to government estimates.The floods tore through communities in 18 districts in mid-June, killing at least 12 people and injuring 2,880 others, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said on Monday.He said around 50 others died of lightning, snake bites or in boat accidents in the region during the floods.Approximately 7.28 million people were stranded away from home in makeshift shelters due to the deluge that caused permanent damage to about 2.84 million people, according to him.The data gathered by the government include:>> Around 35,400 hectares of cropland were fully damaged and more than 19,000 hectares of land partially damaged.>> 18,479 houses were totally damaged and 167,143 houses partially damaged.>> 229 bridges and culverts were completely damaged and 1,496 were partially damaged.>> 664 km of paved roads were completely damaged and 1886 km of roads were partially damaged.>> 315 km of brick-built roads were completely damaged, while 676 km of roads were partially damaged.>> 721 km of unpaved roads completely and 6,085 km were partially damaged.Thirty-two primary schools, 22 high schools, 34 madrassas, 39 mosques, seven temples and a church were totally damaged in the floods, Enamur said.Besides, 2,541 primary schools, 743 high schools, 95 colleges, 240 madrasas, 30 community schools, 1,999 mosques, 589 temples, and 19 churches were partially damaged.The floods damaged 169 km of dams completely and 2,882 km partially ."Now we’ll have to apply [for funds] to start the rehabilitation process," said Enamur, adding that the UNHCR will help Bangladesh in the process.