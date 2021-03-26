Government Reports Say UFOs Broke Sound Barrier Without Sonic Boom Ex-Intelligence Director confirms Navy and Air Force pilots have seen “difficult-to-explain,” “hard-to-replicate” objects.

The Navy released three videos that said UFOs are genuine.”Of course they are. They’re objects. That are flying. And that we can’t identify. So there are quite literally a bunch of unidentified flying objects around.Now whether or not there’s anything to do about aliens or anything else weird is a separate question that is going to require significant proof.