What's new

Government Reports Say UFOs Broke Sound Barrier Without Sonic Boom

P

Prince Kassad

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2020
625
-23
414
Country
India
Location
Hong Kong
www.popularmechanics.com

Government Reports Say UFOs Broke Sound Barrier Without Sonic Boom

Ex-Intelligence Director confirms Navy and Air Force pilots have seen “difficult-to-explain,” “hard-to-replicate” objects.
www.popularmechanics.com www.popularmechanics.com


The Navy released three videos that said UFOs are genuine.”

Of course they are. They’re objects. That are flying. And that we can’t identify. So there are quite literally a bunch of unidentified flying objects around.

Now whether or not there’s anything to do about aliens or anything else weird is a separate question that is going to require significant proof.
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,872
44
19,228
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Aliens are real. Humanity is not alone. Allah's universe is glittering with life in all corners, wherever you go.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom