Pakistan: Government officials killed at Eid celebrations in North Waziristan May 24

Event

On Sunday, May 24, unknown assailants killed three in an attack on Eid celebrations in North Waziristan ( Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district ). Gunmen riding two motorcycles reportedly opened fire in the village of Hassu Khel near Mir Ali town , killing two government officials and one other individual. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advice





Individuals in North Waziristan, and Pakistan more generally, are advised to remain vigilant at all times and report any suspicious items or activity to the relevant authorities. Due to a high threat from terrorism, as well as kidnapping and sectarian violence, some Western governments advise their citizens to reconsider travel to the country as foreign nationals, and Westerners, in particular, may be directly targeted.

25 May 2020A heightened security presence is to be expected as security forces carry out investigations.