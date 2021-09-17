Government likely to increase gas prices

Govt all set to raise gas prices by up to whooping 270 percent The gas rate if increased would be effective from November 1 to February 28.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In yet another bad news to the already suffering people, the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to increase the gas prices for domestic consumers by up to a whopping 270 percent from November 1.The proposal to increase the gas prices for domestic consumers has been made by the government.The gas rate if increased would be effective from November 1 to February 28.According to the documents, the gas prices will not be increased for domestic consumers with the first two slabs and the rate will not increase on the use of 0.5 hectare cube per month.The rate will not increase on the use of one hectare per cubic meter per month, while the rate is proposed to be increased to 683 instead of 553 per 2 hectare per month. It is also proposed to increase the bill from Rs 3733 to Rs 4295 per 2 hectare per cubic meter per month.According to the document, the monthly bill of 3 hectare cubic meter is proposed to be Rs 10,272 instead of Rs 8,016 and the rate of 4 hectare cubic meter per month is proposed to be Rs 19,495 instead of Rs 14,400.