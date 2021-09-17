What's new

Government likely to increase gas prices

Desprado

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In yet another bad news to the already suffering people, the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to increase the gas prices for domestic consumers by up to a whopping 270 percent from November 1.


The proposal to increase the gas prices for domestic consumers has been made by the government.


The gas rate if increased would be effective from November 1 to February 28.


According to the documents, the gas prices will not be increased for domestic consumers with the first two slabs and the rate will not increase on the use of 0.5 hectare cube per month.


The rate will not increase on the use of one hectare per cubic meter per month, while the rate is proposed to be increased to 683 instead of 553 per 2 hectare per month. It is also proposed to increase the bill from Rs 3733 to Rs 4295 per 2 hectare per cubic meter per month.


According to the document, the monthly bill of 3 hectare cubic meter is proposed to be Rs 10,272 instead of Rs 8,016 and the rate of 4 hectare cubic meter per month is proposed to be Rs 19,495 instead of Rs 14,400.

It's like beating a dead horse.

Crime rates are going up from small towns to urban cities. Mental health of society cannot take this abuse longer.
 
please become our finance minister. Help this country. at least you understand basics unlike reza baqir and other jokers.
Pakistan needs economic growth to survive like all economies. True economic growth comes from exports. But Pakistanis don't export much hence they try to get economic growth via imports. Hence the never ending inflation.
 
Pakistan needs economic growth to survive like all economies. True economic growth comes from exports. But Pakistanis don't export much hence they try to get economic growth via imports. Hence the never ending inflation.
I feel sad and i think this is not over yet. Price hike will continue. Overall sad to see my country in this situation. What i have seen is corruption, everywhere.
 
