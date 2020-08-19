Government is Shutting Down Monal Restaurant The federal government has decided to shut down Monal restaurant, the scenic eatery in the heart of the Margalla Hills National Park, as environmental laws proscribe construction and business activities in national parks, according to Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul. Gul revealed this during an interview with urdu news, adding that the government will not only oppose construction in national parks but will also demolish the existing infrastructure to restore their biodiversity. She lamented that businesses in national parks are earning in millions but aren’t directing enough funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agreement for the preservation and restoration of these areas. Instead, businesses operating in the national parks try to expand illegally whenever they find an opportunity to do so.