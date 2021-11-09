Government is fed with Inflation numbers ,therefore, Government has decided to stop release of weekly Sensitive Price Index data.

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI? ISLAMABAD: Fed up with criticism across all sections of society on uncontrolled inflation massively hitting the...

Fed up with criticism across all sections of society on uncontrolled inflation massively hitting the common man, Federal Government has decided to stop release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data.This advice was given by Muzammail Aslam.