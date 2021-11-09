Government is fed with Inflation numbers ,therefore, Government has decided to stop release of weekly Sensitive Price Index data.

Fed up with criticism across all sections of society on uncontrolled inflation massively hitting the common man, Federal Government has decided to stop release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data.
https://twitter.com/faraz_lhr/status/1457933054345990146
This advice was given by Muzammail Aslam.
@Norwegian @ghazi52 @AZ1
Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?
ISLAMABAD: Fed up with criticism across all sections of society on uncontrolled inflation massively hitting the...
www.brecorder.com
https://twitter.com/faraz_lhr/status/1457933054345990146
This advice was given by Muzammail Aslam.
@Norwegian @ghazi52 @AZ1
Last edited: