Government is fed with Inflation numbers ,therefore, Government has decided to stop release of weekly Sensitive Price Index data.

Fed up with criticism across all sections of society on uncontrolled inflation massively hitting the common man, Federal Government has decided to stop release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data.


www.brecorder.com

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

ISLAMABAD: Fed up with criticism across all sections of society on uncontrolled inflation massively hitting the...
www.brecorder.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1457929248455290882

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1457963519215816704

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1457971212798341121

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1457979144684376064

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1457965113584070656

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1457933595713032199

https://twitter.com/faraz_lhr/status/1457933054345990146


This advice was given by Muzammail Aslam.

throwing in the towel ?

im buying TSM stock with all the loose cash i have in bank,

why TSM ?

54% mkt share

US arizona plant coming online

chip shortage to carry on

PE of 30
660BN cash reserves in bank alone

TSM is my inflation hedge
 
PTI was so keen on transparency when it was in opposition. Another U-turn.
 
