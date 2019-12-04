Government introduces cheap financing for Low-Middle Class , to own their first home

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Govt enhances loan limit under Naya Pakistan Housing program (radio.gov.pk)
On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the loan limit under Naya Pakistan Housing program has been enhanced one hundred percent to ten million rupees ($64,400 USD)
In his tweet today (Friday), PTI leader Faisal Javed said the mark up rate has been reduced to three percent and five percent.
The PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring this revolutionary program.
