Government Increases Petrol Prices by Rs. 2.13

The Federal Government of Pakistan on Tuesday has increased the petroleum prices by up to Rs. 2.13 per litre.According to the announcement made by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price has been increased by Rs. 2.13 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs. 110.69.ALSO READMeanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs. 1.79, taking it to Rs. 112.55, while light diesel costs Rs. 79.68. Kerosene oil now costs Rs. 81.89 after an increase of 89 paisas.The prices will be enforced for 15 days starting June 16.ALSO READEarlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had originally recommended an increase of Rs. 4.20 per litre in petrol and Rs. 3.50 in diesel prices.This isn't enough increase. Price should be Rs130 which will still be cheapest in the region. Because one way or another Pakistani public will end up paying next time we go to IMF.