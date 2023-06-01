Government College Nawabshah says candidate given first position by BISE not its student The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad has awarded the first position in the Intermediate examination to a fraudulent candidate. The principal of the Government...

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad has awarded the first position in the Intermediate examination to a fraudulent candidate. The principal of the Government College Nawabshah, where the candidate was enrolled according to the board, denied at the award ceremony the enrolment of the candidate at the college.Saif Ahmed, son of Altaf Pirzada, was announced as the first position holder in the Intermediate Pre-Engineering Examinations 2022 conducted by the BISE. He was shown as a student of the Government College Nawabshah. The board said he had secured a total of 1,020 marks and awarded him a gallantry shield.However, he was not enrolled in the Government College Nawabshah as verified by the principal. It has also been revealed that the candidate's father is an influential person being the security incharge of the Bilawal House.As per the record of the Government College Nawabshah, no person named Saif Ahmed had got admission to the college and appeared in the examination.A staff member of the college, requesting anonymity, has confirmed to The News that there was no mention of Saif Ahmed in the college record of admissions, attendance, enrolment and participation in the examinations. He added that the college administration was being forced by powerful circles to change its record in order to cover up the fraud.The matter came to the light when the Shaheed Benazirabad BISE management held an event to distribute shields to the position holder students at the Darbar Hall of the deputy commissioner's office. Commissioner Aleem Lashari, Deputy Commissioner Shaharyar Gul Memon and BISE Chairman Dr Farooq Matti were special guests on the occasion.When the name of Saif, who was not present at the event, was announced as the first position holder, the college principal, Nizam Zardari, was asked to collect his shield.The principal, however, maintained that the said position holder did not belong to his college.The News tried to contact the college principal, the BISE chairman and Saif's father many times through their phone numbers, but they did not respond. The scribe also sent them messages on their WhatsApp numbers to get their version and waited for their response for two days before filing this story, but no reply came.