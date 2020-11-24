SuvarnaTeja
Government Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Over Defence, Security Concerns
Mobile App Ban: Several apps owned by Chinese companies are among the freshly banned apps, including four owned by China's retail giant, the Alibaba Group.
All IndiaReported by Arvind Gunasekar, Edited by Vaibhav TiwariUpdated: November 24, 2020 7:03 pm IST
Some of the banned applications are popular in India (Representational)
New Delhi:
The Centre has blocked 43 mobile applications for engaging in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". Several apps owned by Chinese companies are among the freshly banned apps, including four owned by China's retail giant, the Alibaba Group.
"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps," a government statement read.
"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs," it added.
The Centre's move comes after it had banned 59 Chinese mobile applications in June, following the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. In September, the government banned 118 more applications - mostly Chinese - saying they posed a threat to the country's sovereignty.
The central government has banned a total of 220 apps including the viral video platform, TikTok, and the popular mobile shooting game, PUBG, in what its ministers call a "digital strike".
"Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," the Centre said today.
The blocked apps include Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate.
AliExpress, a China-based online shopping platform, is popular in India.
Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a standoff in several places in Ladakh since April, when China's People's Liberation Army attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries.
The two South Asian giants have had several rounds of military and diplomatic dialogues in which India has demanded that the Chinese troops return to their April positions.
Here is the list of the banned apps:
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWorkChina
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
