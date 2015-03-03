What's new

Gov of Punjab to start study for dams in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300710877742718976
‏کوہِ سلیمان ریجن میں 13 بڑی رود کوہیاں (Hill ********) ہیں جن میں سالانہ لاکھوں کیوسک پانی آتا ہے

ہم نے 4 ڈیمز کی سٹڈی شروع کروا دی ہےتاکہ یہ پانی راجن پور اور ڈیرہ غازی خان میں تباہی پھیلانےکی بجائے اس علاقےکی خوشحالی کا باعث بنے اور چشمہ رائٹ بنک کینال کو بھی ذیاہ پانی میسر ہو https://t.co/LvKvuB9Zqr‎‎


There are 13 major hill ******** in the Solomon Region that receive millions of cusecs of water annually.

We have started the study of 4 dams so that this water instead of wreaking havoc in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan will lead to prosperity of this region and more water will be available to Chashma Right Bank Canal https://t.co/LvKvuB9Zqr
did mian think of this? any associates of that party like to tell us?
 
