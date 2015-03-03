Gov of Punjab to start study for dams in Rajanpur and DG Khan.

Path-Finder
ہم نے 4 ڈیمز کی سٹڈی شروع کروا دی ہےتاکہ یہ پانی راجن پور اور ڈیرہ غازی خان میں تباہی پھیلانےکی بجائے اس علاقےکی خوشحالی کا باعث بنے اور چشمہ رائٹ بنک کینال کو بھی ذیاہ پانی میسر ہو https://t.co/LvKvuB9Zqr
There are 13 major hill ******** in the Solomon Region that receive millions of cusecs of water annually.
We have started the study of 4 dams so that this water instead of wreaking havoc in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan will lead to prosperity of this region and more water will be available to Chashma Right Bank Canal https://t.co/LvKvuB9Zqr
did mian think of this? any associates of that party like to tell us?