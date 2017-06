Gov. Jerry Brown says California wants China’s help on electric vehicles

The state aims to put 4 million to 5 million electric cars on roads by 2030, he said at the event, “and we aren’t going to get there until Chinese business people, Chinese government leaders make it a priority to develop batteries and electric cars. And we will too.”​

For the state to reach its environmental goals, “California and the world will need the cost of batteries and electric vehicles to come down,” said Yunshi Wang, director of the China Center for Energy and Transportation at UC Davis, who is in Beijing for a different international clean-energy summit this week. “China is a leader in this area.” ​

“There is Japan, China, Germany, maybe more, they are all in the running,” he said about assistance building the bullet train, the state’s biggest public works project.​

“The high speed rail in California is under construction,” he said, standing comfortably between compartments as the train neared Beijing. “We have money and we are spending. And we will continue to do so.”​