Gotta give Bilawal Betay some credit here (BJP announces bounty on his head for his assassination)

PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

Apr 30, 2012
www.bloomberg.com

Top Pakistan Diplomat Defends Modi Taunt, Decries Death Threat

One of Pakistan’s most high-profile politicians defended comments about Indian leader Narendra Modi that sparked an uproar between the long-feuding neighbors, as rhetoric heats up ahead of national elections coming soon in both countries.
Watch the video interview. Notice how when he brought up the BJP party announcing a bounty on his head for his assassination, the pro-Indian biased interviewers changed the topic to "Pakistan threatening nuclear war against India".

www.hindustantimes.com

UP BJP leader announces ₹2 cr bounty on Pak FM’s head

This week saw an exchange of scathing attacks between India and Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. The Pak foreign minister’s comments triggered massive protests across the country on Saturday
This doesn't change the fact that Bilawal and the Zardari mafia are the worst of the worst thing to happen to the people of Pakistan & especially the people of Sindh (who are literal slaves thanks to them). I'm surprised by how he handled this. But, again, regardless, this is all for his own show. His internal politics and handling of issues will bring Pakistan down the drain.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Mar 31, 2019
PakistaniandProud said:
This doesn't change the fact that Bilawal and the Zardari mafia are the worst of the worst thing to happen to the people of Pakistan & especially the people of Sindh (who are literal slaves thanks to them). I'm surprised by how he handled this. But, again, regardless, this is all for his own show. His internal politics and handling of issues will bring Pakistan down the drain.
They are merely trying to fool people. Nothing else. I am 100% certain, that if Billo Rani is ensured that he can become PM of Pakistan, by publicly sucking balls of Modi; he would do so happily. These people have no convictions, no association. Their sole aim is to gain power and plunder Pakistan. Period.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

May 6, 2015
I think international LGBTQ organizations should come out against Indian ministers statements as they are transphofic. Such statements are causing increase in extreme violence against transgenders. When will world wake up and see ?
 

