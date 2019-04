Overrated but nothing. As a part of British Raj tradition, they used to randomly entitle some ethnicity as "highly martial" so it can cheer them and pick out full potential through making sure every youth is recruited. Also, your claim about Bhattis, Rana, Rai, Rajputs etc. It doesn't work like that. Those ethnic clan are no longer purely ethnic. And in today's world, it's more about how better a soldier is trained. You win with your brain, not through hiding under a rock and bayoneting your enemy shouting "haaaaa". Bravery depends on your growth and teachings by your parents, mentors, teachers etc or the atmosphere you get all around you.Remember, when Raj was failing to invade Burma despite using all your Gurkhas and Soldiers with Hindu-Indian origin. Punjabi and Sindhi soldiers were called to do that job, which they did. Later, Sindhis were among the first ones to launch rebellion against the British Empire. In result, Raj termed Sindhis as "cowards and deserters" from the Army for propaganda purposes.Conclusion: Gurkhas are overrated and casts do not define your bravery now.The best infantry soldiers are those who are best trained and raised by their parents accordingly. No cast can define that.