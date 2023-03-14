What's new

Gori of Pakistan

S

Salik

FULL MEMBER
Nov 5, 2008
1,876
2
1,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There are various mythical or legendary female figures in different cultures that have similar traits of punishing those who utter their name or violate certain taboos associated with them. One example is the Hindu goddess Kali, who is often depicted as a fierce and powerful deity who destroys evil and protects her devotees. According to some interpretations, speaking her name in vain or without reverence may bring misfortune, negative consequences or even death. This belief is rooted in the idea that Kali represents the destruction of the ego, and invoking her name can lead to the destruction of one's ego and attachments, which can be perceived as a painful process.

Speaking Maryam Nawaz's name disrespectfully or without reverence can result in someone being picked up, harassed, tortured, or even killed. Due to Maryam Nawaz's status as a convicted and certified liar, and her ego-centric behavior, some may consider her the opposite of Kali. She may be referred to as Gori.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ziaulislam
All those who conspired against Nawaz ‘met their fate’: Maryam
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1
HAIDER
Maryam claims ex-CJP Khosa sought an extension from Nawaz
2
Replies
17
Views
384
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran’s facilitator fleeing one after the other, leaving him alone: Maryam Nawaz
Replies
11
Views
245
Firekhan
F
HAIDER
Maryam Nawaz direct attack on SC judges through her tweets in her cousin’s illegal majority case
Replies
1
Views
193
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
Maryam Nawaz undergoes 'successful throat surgery' in Geneva
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom