Gorgan wall..world's largest construction project...built 500 years before China's great wall

The story of this wall which only recently was discovered (1999) and why it was built is fascinating . So as a sign of respect to the ancient builders of this wall I made a thread for it. The video reconstructs the wall as it was built.
The Great Wall of Gorgan in northern Iran was built from 420s AD to 530s AD

At the time of its construction it was world's largest construction project

200 km length the wall is lined by 38 forts. It is the longest fort-lined ancient barrier between Central Europe and China

Longer than Hadrian’s Wall and the Antonine Wall put together, according to UNESCO.

The gigantic barrier is also more than three times the length of the longest late Roman defensive wall built from scratch, the Anastasian Wall west of Constantinople. The combined area of the forts on the Gorgan Wall exceeds that of those on Hadrian’s Wall about threefold.

UNESCO adds that the Gorgan Wall is remarkable not only in terms of its physical scale, but even more so in terms of its technical sophistication.

In order to enable construction works, canals and dams had to be built along the defensive barrier

The wall was built to guard against and used in wars against the Hephthalites or White Huns and later against the Turks.

Excavation ongoing to this day to uncover the forts and the wall
China started building the Great Wall more than 2500 years ago, some of the older section of the wall still stands today. But, the complete Great Wall system that stands today was built about 600 years ago.
 

