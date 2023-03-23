Gorgan wall..world's largest construction project...built 500 years before China's great wall

Thein northern Iran was built fromAt the time of its construction it was world's largest construction project200 km length the wall is lined by 38 forts. It is the longest fort-lined ancient barrier between Central Europe and ChinaLonger than Hadrian’s Wall and the Antonine Wall put together, according to UNESCO.The gigantic barrier is also more than three times the length of the longest late Roman defensive wall built from scratch, the Anastasian Wall west of Constantinople. The combined area of the forts on the Gorgan Wall exceeds that of those on Hadrian’s Wall about threefold.UNESCO adds that the Gorgan Wall is remarkable not only in terms of its physical scale, but even more so in terms of its technical sophistication.In order to enable construction works, canals and dams had to be built along the defensive barrierThe wall was built to guard against and used in wars against the Hephthalites or White Huns and later against the Turks.Excavation ongoing to this day to uncover the forts and the wall