Gorakh Hill Station, Sindh at 13 C/55 F Right Now!

I have a particular interest in Sindh's Gorakh Hill Station in Sindh because of the potential economic impact the 'Hill Station' can have on Sindh's economy. As early as 2006, there was a thread at the now-silent Pakistaniat.com about someone making the first known road trip to Gorakh and he wrote about that. I participated in that thread. Things have changed a lot since then and Gorakh H.S is slowly, but surely, on it's way to make the promised economic impact in Sindh. I had been to Mt. Abu in Rajasthan India many years ago and so am well aware of the economic impacts of such Hill Stations on the local economy. Gorakh is Sindh's Mt. Abu! But I had been curious about as to how 'cold' does it get at Gorakh. No good leads except just found this site: https://gorakhonline.com/index.php So, per the screen cap taken, at 7 am, August 16 Pakistan time, Gorakh is 13 C / 55 F. Very nice, considering that in nearby major city of Dadu it is around 31 C / 88 F right now. I think, despite the gross incompetence and corruption of the Sindh Govt, Gorakh Hill Station is going to become a Mt. Abu for Sindh and is well worth exploring and investing in. Here is the screen cap: