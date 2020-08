Let me tell you exactly what really happened on the ground..



A cousin of mine works in an electronics company. His company wanted its employees to get tested and he came positive.



Next day, an ambulance came to the neighborhood and they tested many people, not just in my cousins family but several houses.. a couple of more came positive after testing..



It sounds stupid, but this stunt resulted in people alienating themselves from the infected families.. and adjacent neighborhoods not sending their children to the street where people came positive, out of fear..



Even the lockdown was not required.. just send an ambulance and somehow announce about the positive people and go away.



I am assuming same happened across Pakistan..

Click to expand...