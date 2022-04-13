What's new

GoP is refusing to provide security to Imran Khan as Ex-PM

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
557
0
936
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This reporter has been covering PM office for past 3.5 years. He is now disclosing that GoP is refusing to provide Imran Khan security as an ex-Prime Minister. When he left PM office on the night of April 9, security was told not to go with him to Bani Gala and Chairman Senate send his own security squad to escort Imran Khan. IK was seen driving himself back to his residence by another reporter.

Meanwhile some of KPK police personals have been sent by Chief Minister to provide Imran's security.

BEGHAIRAT Bajwa & Co.


 
Last edited:
Ghessan

Ghessan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2018
1,391
0
1,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
things disclosing gradually showing conspiracy at such high level leading every move towards foreign hands..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
Army chief holds rare same-day talks with President Alvi, PM Imran
Replies
4
Views
532
Bleek
Bleek
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Featured Saving lives in Afghanistan of utmost importance: PM Imran
2
Replies
26
Views
7K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
ghazi52
PM Imran congratulates Muslim Ummah as UN adopts resolution on Islamophobia
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
313ghazi
PM Imran, COAS reach Balochistan's Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack
Replies
3
Views
439
Clutch
Clutch
G
Pakistan approves first national security policy document
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom