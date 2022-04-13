GoP is refusing to provide security to Imran Khan as Ex-PM

Crimson Blue
Nov 7, 2019
This reporter has been covering PM office for past 3.5 years. He is now disclosing that GoP is refusing to provide Imran Khan security as an ex-Prime Minister. When he left PM office on the night of April 9, security was told not to go with him to Bani Gala and Chairman Senate send his own security squad to escort Imran Khan. IK was seen driving himself back to his residence by another reporter.
Meanwhile some of KPK police personals have been sent by Chief Minister to provide Imran's security.
BEGHAIRAT Bajwa & Co.
