Goosebumps Hundreds of Israelis chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ pray for India’s recovery against COVID19

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
Country
India
Location
Germany
Maira La said:
Jews love business opportunities.
Without Jews much of the modern world won't exist...and by that I mean Jews of the last 100 years or so...not some far off personalities 1,000 years back....


Modern computers are based on the Von Neumann Architecture


I am so happy that Israel is India's friend in need...same for Saudi Arabia...for too long Indians have let their relation with Islam be defined by their equation with Pakistan....


Having the world's most important Muslim and Islamic nation as your ally sends the powerful signal that India and Islam are natural friends
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
A huge amount of Western Buddhist monks in India and South East Asia are ethnic Jews...they are actually known as BuJews ...one famous youtube BuJew is Yuttadhammo.... This is his most popular video

They had done it before and have been condemned in Torah for it. When they did it for golden calf and baal.
 
