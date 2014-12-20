Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed

Vikki said: Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after four people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday. Click to expand...

Hindus have been attacked killed , raped, converted in both pakistan and bangladesh 100 times more than what happens to muslims in india.

And who according to the article were those who were killed and injured ?Really ? Just last year we had the anti-Muslim riots in Delhi. And only a few days ago a young Muslim man was beheaded by Hindutvadi criminals in Karnataka for the "crime" of being in love with a Hindu girl and till now the government there ( you know who it is there ) hasn't punished those who did it. Should we speak about other such things in the last few years ?