Dhaka, October 14
Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after four people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday.
A home ministry spokesperson said the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops have been deployed in 22 districts across the country to stop the spread of violence.
Hindus have been attacked killed , raped, converted in both pakistan and bangladesh 100 times more than what happens to muslims in india.
The world has become insensitive to those attacks because it has become everyday affair there.
Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed
m.tribuneindia.com
