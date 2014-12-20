What's new

Goons attack Hindu temples in Bangladesh during Durga Puja, 4 killed

Vikki

Jan 31, 2018
Dhaka, October 14

Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after four people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday.

A home ministry spokesperson said the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops have been deployed in 22 districts across the country to stop the spread of violence.

Hindus have been attacked killed , raped, converted in both pakistan and bangladesh 100 times more than what happens to muslims in india.
The world has become insensitive to those attacks because it has become everyday affair there.
 
Sep 30, 2019
Dhaka, October 14

Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after four people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday.

A home ministry spokesperson said the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops have been deployed in 22 districts across the country to stop the spread of violence.

Hindus have been attacked killed , raped, converted in both pakistan and bangladesh 100 times more than what happens to muslims in india.
The world has become insensitive to those attacks because it has become everyday affair there.
STFU Pajeet
 
Jul 9, 2014
Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after four people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday.
And who according to the article were those who were killed and injured ?

Hindus have been attacked killed , raped, converted in both pakistan and bangladesh 100 times more than what happens to muslims in india.
Really ? Just last year we had the anti-Muslim riots in Delhi. And only a few days ago a young Muslim man was beheaded by Hindutvadi criminals in Karnataka for the "crime" of being in love with a Hindu girl and till now the government there ( you know who it is there ) hasn't punished those who did it. Should we speak about other such things in the last few years ?
 
Oct 5, 2019
Probably few individuals turned into festive mood when their PM said "Durga Puja is not just a Hindu festival now, it is festival for all."
 
Nov 11, 2015
Hindus have been attacked killed , raped, converted in both pakistan and bangladesh 100 times more than what happens to muslims in india.
Hindus have been mistreated in Pakistan (Which is against the very Idea of Pakistan) however find me one example of Hindu pogrom like what happened in Gujrat or recently in Delhi.

(My dream of Pakistan is that there is no descrimination on the basis of caste, creed, class, religion and color. I believe Hindus, Sikhs and every Pakistani is my equal in Pakistan)
 
